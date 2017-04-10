A&M-Texarkana to hold transfer workshop at Paris Junior College

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will host a transfer workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Center at Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St., Paris, Texas. The workshop provides information and assistance to students planning to transfer to A&M-Texarkana after getting their associate degrees at Paris Junior College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.