A&M-Texarkana to hold transfer workshop at Paris Junior College
Texas A&M University-Texarkana will host a transfer workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Center at Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St., Paris, Texas. The workshop provides information and assistance to students planning to transfer to A&M-Texarkana after getting their associate degrees at Paris Junior College.
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ozark Fried Chicken (Aug '08)
|16 min
|Ginamae
|20
|Hardy Moore Attorney-
|17 min
|Tommy
|5
|who did murder mrs. searight (Apr '13)
|54 min
|Tommy
|278
|What's going around?
|2 hr
|Not really
|4
|North Lamar School Board Election
|2 hr
|Not really
|5
|NL Bond
|3 hr
|Wondering
|26
|Coaster man concrete truck Clarksville loop
|6 hr
|Near miss
|1
