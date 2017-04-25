125 North Lamar Alumni Catch up after 40 years
On April 22, 2017, around 125 North Lamar Alumni from classes 1976-1980 gathered together for a combined class reunion. While many classmates still live in Paris, some attended from as far as Minnesota to reconnect with old friends over the weekend.
