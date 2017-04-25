125 North Lamar Alumni Catch up after...

125 North Lamar Alumni Catch up after 40 years

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

On April 22, 2017, around 125 North Lamar Alumni from classes 1976-1980 gathered together for a combined class reunion. While many classmates still live in Paris, some attended from as far as Minnesota to reconnect with old friends over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NL Bond 1 hr Foxy 62
$150,000 Missing 2 hr what 3
justice for baby trinity Compton (Aug '15) 2 hr Wondering 6
Dr Diamond discussed family member. 2 hr HopeforJustice 17
Detroit Middle/High School's Crooked school Boa... 9 hr lol 16
Bicycle repair in Paris? (Jun '10) 12 hr Michey 4
NL bond taxes and renters 13 hr Vote NO 7
10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08) Apr 20 Pale Rider 187
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,561,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC