What road movies tell us about travel...

What road movies tell us about travel - and ourselves

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Washington Post

Last winter, a near-stranger recommended I watch "Paris, Texas," the 1984 Wim Wenders film about Travis Henderson, who mysteriously wanders out of the desert and finds himself reconnecting with family on two drives through the Southwest. We had been discussing one of my favorite topics: road trips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baby Doctors 4 min TLC72 5
Trump & Iranian Navy 42 min Polk 1
Big daddy's 1 hr Big Daddy 20
Tony Mullens 1 hr BIZZ 7
Lollypop Learning Center Payments Missing! (Apr '16) 1 hr parent 5
Adult Probation-Frequency of Drug Tests (Jul '13) 1 hr Dorn 98
PTSD Veteran 3 hr Marine mom 8
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lamar County was issued at March 06 at 4:15PM CST

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC