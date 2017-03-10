Texas to perform at Ipswich Regent on September 15
Sharleen Spiteri from Texas performs on the Six Music stage during the Latitude Festival at Henham Park near Southwold, Suffolk. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire A Scottish band famous for songs such as I Don't Want a Lover is coming to Ipswich later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Care will stay!!!
|15 min
|new america
|1
|eParisExtra
|28 min
|anon
|8
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|2 hr
|pattyboiman121
|1
|Censors Love Child Abuse
|2 hr
|why
|49
|Will anyone in the courthouse be investigated?
|3 hr
|Official
|44
|Trump and Russia
|4 hr
|john
|11
|104.3 The River sucks now
|5 hr
|Yup
|23
|Censors Strike Again
|19 hr
|LONG STORY SHORT
|34
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC