Tax Sale Set for Tuesday, March 7th
Seventy-three parcels of land seized by the City of Paris and other taxing units will be auctioned off on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 1:30 pm at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main Street, in Paris. "Any person interested in purchasing one of these properties," says Mr. Tracy Pounders, the dleinquent tax lawyer for the City of Paris, "will be given prompt and courteous attention."
