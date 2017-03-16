Suspect arrested for aggravated robbe...

Suspect arrested for aggravated robbery after meeting for marijuana purchase

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: EParis Extra

Austin Whitworth , 17, of Paris came to the police department at 2:30 p.m. on March 15, 2017, to turn himself in for an aggravated robbery warrant issued for his arrest. Mr. Whitworth had been identified as the suspect in the aggravated robbery of an individual on March 12, 2017.

