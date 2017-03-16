Suspect arrested for aggravated robbery after meeting for marijuana purchase
Austin Whitworth , 17, of Paris came to the police department at 2:30 p.m. on March 15, 2017, to turn himself in for an aggravated robbery warrant issued for his arrest. Mr. Whitworth had been identified as the suspect in the aggravated robbery of an individual on March 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Austin Whitworth
|48 min
|Dcole
|11
|Worst smell ever? (Jul '08)
|2 hr
|Probably
|80
|Paris trail emergency physicians
|3 hr
|Easy
|14
|Remains found. ..is it Ali
|4 hr
|Probably
|42
|dungeons and dragons
|9 hr
|dnd
|1
|Paris Regional Medical Center names Steve Hyde ...
|10 hr
|Momma Mia Poppa
|9
|Do you think it is okay for a married man/woman... (May '12)
|10 hr
|Yes sir
|65
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC