Shots fired and one man arrested

Friday Mar 31

Edward P. Zumski III , 33, of Paris was arrested in the 100 block of SE 8th Street following reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Cedar Street. Paris Police Department received multiple calls of shots being fired around 9:27 p.m. When officers arrived they heard more shots being fired from the south of where they were located.

