Proposal could save SRBA board

Proposal could save SRBA board

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A full sweep of the Sulphur River Basin Authority's board of directors may not occur after a proposal to amend HB 2180 was introduced Wednesday during a meeting of the House Committee on Natural Resources. The original bill included the Texas Sunset Commission's recommendation to eliminate the terms of all SRBA board members appointed on or before Jan. 1, 2016, and not allow them to be reappointed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Flynn 19 min Polk 1
Keep on speaking the truth 44 min Respect 17
Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing... 48 min Respect 41
Emergency Medical Office 1 hr old timer 1
Home Health Providers 1 hr home health 11
well I guess we can not 4 hr Official 92
Remember these things about Paris? (Feb '11) 6 hr Stargazer 435
We need a federal investigation!! 9 hr Respect 23
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC