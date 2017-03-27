Proposal could save SRBA board

A full sweep of the Sulphur River Basin Authority's board of directors may not occur after a proposal to amend HB 2180 was introduced Wednesday during a meeting of the House Committee on Natural Resources. The original bill included the Texas Sunset Commission's recommendation to eliminate the terms of all SRBA board members appointed on or before Jan. 1, 2016, and not allow them to be reappointed.

