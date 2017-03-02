Possible counterfeit ring - Paris PD investigates
On February 16, 2017 the Paris Police Department reported a suspect involved in the attempted passing of several counterfeit $100 bills at the Paris Wal-Mart . Investigation has revealed that this was a 'team' effort and two other suspects were involved in successfully passing some of the same bills at the store.
