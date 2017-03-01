PHS Varsity Winter Guard Places at National Competition
The Guard took first place in Rockwall by 6 points which is a huge win as scores are typically separated by tenths of points. The Guard competed in a National Regional in Coppell, where there were three rounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|104.3 The River sucks now
|9 min
|Real research
|10
|4-Word Game (Oct '09)
|58 min
|Vector aka Victor...
|5,613
|The true Judy Battle!!!
|1 hr
|Fact
|31
|Trump
|1 hr
|Dump Trump
|23
|Support Local Business
|2 hr
|Right thing to do
|3
|who did murder mrs. searight (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|Colonel Tan Rider
|202
|Dreamer Brags
|4 hr
|Bekins Moving and...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC