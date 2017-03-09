Patricia (Pat) Ann Thomason
Patricia Ann Thomason , 77, of Paris passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at her home. Memorial services will be held in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home 2:00 p.m. Friday March 10th with Brad Moody and Allan Gifford officiating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PTSD Veteran
|25 min
|Official
|26
|Capital One bank closing
|2 hr
|unamed sources
|16
|The true Judy Battle!!!
|2 hr
|Bad juju
|38
|Trump & Wikileaks
|2 hr
|Public Notice
|18
|Support Local Business
|3 hr
|Leroy
|22
|Multiple motion to revoke DWI
|3 hr
|checker
|9
|Reno City Council Election
|5 hr
|Crazy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC