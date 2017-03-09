Patricia (Pat) Ann Thomason

Patricia (Pat) Ann Thomason

Thursday Mar 9

Patricia Ann Thomason , 77, of Paris passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at her home. Memorial services will be held in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home 2:00 p.m. Friday March 10th with Brad Moody and Allan Gifford officiating.

