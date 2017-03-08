Nice, 3 bedroom/2 bath on the edge of Paris
Nice, 3 bedroom/2 bath on the edge of the city. Located near retail shopping and access to main thoroughfares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|to those who pray (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|dad
|35
|Trump & Wikileaks
|6 hr
|Official
|11
|Chick-Fil-a
|6 hr
|Well
|21
|New resale shop
|8 hr
|Woody
|5
|Multiple motion to revoke DWI
|8 hr
|At a loss
|7
|Tony Mullens
|8 hr
|April
|9
|Looking for Tony Mullens
|8 hr
|April
|2
|Capital One bank closing
|18 hr
|Final Curtain
|12
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC