Nice, 3 bedroom/2 bath on the edge of...

Nice, 3 bedroom/2 bath on the edge of Paris

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: EParis Extra

Nice, 3 bedroom/2 bath on the edge of the city. Located near retail shopping and access to main thoroughfares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
to those who pray (Nov '09) 4 hr dad 35
Trump & Wikileaks 6 hr Official 11
Chick-Fil-a 6 hr Well 21
New resale shop 8 hr Woody 5
Multiple motion to revoke DWI 8 hr At a loss 7
Tony Mullens 8 hr April 9
Looking for Tony Mullens 8 hr April 2
Capital One bank closing 18 hr Final Curtain 12
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,321 • Total comments across all topics: 279,476,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC