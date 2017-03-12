Lisa Diane Sutton Garner

Lisa Diane Sutton Garner

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

Lisa Diane Sutton Garner 53, of Paris, went to be with her Lord at 12:54 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2017 at Paris Regional Medical Center. A funeral service is set for 11 a.m.,Tuesday, March 14, 2017 in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Multiple motion to revoke DWI 5 min At a loss 17
Capital One bank closing 25 min unnamed source 23
House of Hope (Nov '14) 32 min Cathy 8
Prairiland Junior High 1 hr The Bonedry 2
Wreck by the dam at Pat Mayse (Apr '14) 6 hr Craig Jones 301
cattlemens? 9 hr Easy money 8
PTSD Veteran 13 hr PTSD 27
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC