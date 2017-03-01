Lawsuit Filed Against City of Paris a...

Lawsuit Filed Against City of Paris and PEDC

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: EParis Extra

A lawsuit has been filed against the Paris Economic Development Corporation and the City of Paris. An individual named Grover Glatfelter has filed as a private citizen against PEDC and alleges that an audit by Defenbaugh and Associates in 2014 showed that nearly $2 million was unaccounted for and that PEDC's director and assistant were abusing credit cards of the corporation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support Local Business 21 min the dude 4
eParisExtra Goes Nuts 28 min Incompetent 2
104.3 The River sucks now 2 hr funny 12
4-Word Game (Oct '09) 13 hr Vector aka Victor... 5,613
The true Judy Battle!!! 13 hr Fact 31
Trump 13 hr Dump Trump 23
who did murder mrs. searight (Apr '13) 14 hr Colonel Tan Rider 202
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC