Lawsuit Filed Against City of Paris and PEDC

A lawsuit has been filed against the Paris Economic Development Corporation and the City of Paris. An individual named Grover Glatfelter has filed as a private citizen against PEDC and alleges that an audit by Defenbaugh and Associates in 2014 showed that nearly $2 million was unaccounted for and that PEDC's director and assistant were abusing credit cards of the corporation.

