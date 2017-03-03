Kiwanis Club of Paris - Pancake day h...

Kiwanis Club of Paris - Pancake day has arrived

Friday Mar 3 Read more: EParis Extra

The Kiwanis Club of Paris is hosting its annual Pancake Days on March 3 - 4, 2017 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. Two full days of Pancakes, don't miss it! Come out and enjoy some of the best-made pancakes around.

