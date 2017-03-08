Joining Together to Bring Bike Rentals to Trail de Paris and Love Civic Center
The Rotary Club of Paris United and the Visitor and Conventional Council are pleased to announce that this Spring there will be bike rental kiosks at the Love Civic Center for visitors and locals alike to ride on the Trail de Paris. The bicycles, from Dynamic Bicycle, have an automated checkout and return system that electronically unlocks bikes from the rack via smartphone using Bluetooth solar docks.
