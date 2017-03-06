John Dan Watkins
John Dan Watkins 85, of Paris, passed away surrounded by his family, at 5:40 PM, Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Hom e with Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Mullens
|58 min
|Sam
|8
|Looking for Tony Mullens
|1 hr
|Sam
|1
|PTSD Veteran
|3 hr
|Nikki
|20
|Funny
|4 hr
|Just AnotherAsshole
|5
|Multiple motion to revoke DWI
|6 hr
|More is Less
|4
|How to get cell back when ppd kept it ??
|7 hr
|Nikki
|7
|Support Local Business
|10 hr
|No one cares
|14
|Wreck by the dam at Pat Mayse (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Mychildwatchesoverme
|299
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC