John Dan Watkins

John Dan Watkins

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: EParis Extra

John Dan Watkins 85, of Paris, passed away surrounded by his family, at 5:40 PM, Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Hom e with Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tony Mullens 58 min Sam 8
Looking for Tony Mullens 1 hr Sam 1
PTSD Veteran 3 hr Nikki 20
Funny 4 hr Just AnotherAsshole 5
Multiple motion to revoke DWI 6 hr More is Less 4
How to get cell back when ppd kept it ?? 7 hr Nikki 7
Support Local Business 10 hr No one cares 14
Wreck by the dam at Pat Mayse (Apr '14) Tue Mychildwatchesoverme 299
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,968 • Total comments across all topics: 279,404,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC