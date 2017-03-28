Job Opportunity for Paris Community Pool
There is an average of ten people that drown unintentionally every day. Of these ten, at least two are children aged 14 or younger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SuAnn Moore
|2 hr
|peace1967
|6
|We need a federal investigation!!
|6 hr
|Official
|18
|Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing...
|7 hr
|For him
|28
|Word Association? Part II (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|Super_Chick_
|4,986
|Reno Restaurant
|12 hr
|Stargazer
|3
|104.3 The River sucks now
|13 hr
|Bo Knows
|27
|Support Trump
|14 hr
|Patriot
|2
|well I guess we can not
|Tue
|Long story short
|85
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC