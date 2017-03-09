JCPenney to Celebrate 100 years in Pa...

JCPenney to Celebrate 100 years in Paris, Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: EParis Extra

In 1917, James Cash Penney, the founder of JCPenney, established 50 new locations across the country, bringing the total number of his stores to 177 - just as the U.S. was entering World War I. That year JCPenney opened it's doors in Paris, TX in the downtown area. The store remained downtown for over 60 years until it was relocated to the Mirabeau Square Shopping Center on October 18, 1978 and is currently managed by Jimmie Vaughan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The true Judy Battle!!! 11 min Judy 37
Reno City Council Election 51 min Crazy 2
PTSD Veteran 1 hr Beau Bergdahl 23
Trump & Wikileaks 1 hr Fake Poster 15
Support Local Business 1 hr Yutes Of Paris 21
nl bond security part 1 hr Johnny Dollar 4
Capital One bank closing 12 hr Gold Digger 14
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC