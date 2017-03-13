Honey Grove Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet features music and humor
Join us March 30 at Honey Grove High School for a great night of fun, food, and entertainment. Tickets are on sale right now for the Honey Grove Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet.
