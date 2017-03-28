Galerie Frank Elbaz Presents Paris Texas

Galerie Frank Elbaz Presents Paris Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

What is it about the scale, sites, and sounds of the open road that has made it an object of continuing fascination for contemporary art? The exhibition PARIS TEXAS takes its cue from key scenes in the celebrated 1984 film Paris, Texas by German avant-garde filmmaker Wim Wenders. PARIS TEXAS explores the modernist fascination with things like deserts, towering concrete overpasses, drive-in banks, billboards, and stripclubs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association? Part II (Apr '09) 28 min Super_Chick_ 4,986
Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing... 56 min Taxes 27
Most Notorious Female Edition 1 hr Notoious B I G 1
Reno Restaurant 3 hr Stargazer 3
104.3 The River sucks now 3 hr Bo Knows 27
Support Trump 5 hr Patriot 2
4 d.w.i. gets probation No breathalizer 5 hr Yanut 10
We need a federal investigation!! 8 hr Official 15
well I guess we can not Tue Long story short 85
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC