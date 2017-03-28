Galerie Frank Elbaz Presents Paris Texas
What is it about the scale, sites, and sounds of the open road that has made it an object of continuing fascination for contemporary art? The exhibition PARIS TEXAS takes its cue from key scenes in the celebrated 1984 film Paris, Texas by German avant-garde filmmaker Wim Wenders. PARIS TEXAS explores the modernist fascination with things like deserts, towering concrete overpasses, drive-in banks, billboards, and stripclubs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association? Part II (Apr '09)
|28 min
|Super_Chick_
|4,986
|Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing...
|56 min
|Taxes
|27
|Most Notorious Female Edition
|1 hr
|Notoious B I G
|1
|Reno Restaurant
|3 hr
|Stargazer
|3
|104.3 The River sucks now
|3 hr
|Bo Knows
|27
|Support Trump
|5 hr
|Patriot
|2
|4 d.w.i. gets probation No breathalizer
|5 hr
|Yanut
|10
|We need a federal investigation!!
|8 hr
|Official
|15
|well I guess we can not
|Tue
|Long story short
|85
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC