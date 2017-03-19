Fundraiser and Cook-Off for Trooper J...

Fundraiser and Cook-Off for Trooper Jeffrey Nichols

Sunday Mar 19

On March 25, 2017, a fundraiser and barbeque cook-of f for Trooper Jeffrey Don Nichols will be held at the Love Civic Center in Paris, TX. From 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. all are invited to participate for a good cause! Raffle tickets are being sold for a chance to win a Henry .22 mag Golden Boy tribute rifle honoring Trooper Nichols, as well as a 12 ft single axle trailer with ramp gate, and a new two-man fishing boat with trolling motor.

