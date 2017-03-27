Emily Elbert to perform in Paris March 31

Emily Elbert will return to the Listening Room at That Guy's Coffee in Paris, Texas on Friday, March 31 for a performance scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Emily weaves together a rhythmic funk-folk blend of introspection and celebration. With a global, D.I.Y. spirit, she has carried her music around the world, playing over a thousand independent shows from Peru to Palestine.

