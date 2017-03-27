Emily Elbert to perform in Paris Marc...

Emily Elbert to perform in Paris March 31

Emily Elbert will return to the Listening Room at That Guy's Coffee in Paris, Texas on Friday, March 31 for a performance scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Emily weaves together a rhythmic funk-folk blend of introspection and celebration. With a global, D.I.Y. spirit, she has carried her music around the world, playing over a thousand independent shows from Peru to Palestine.

