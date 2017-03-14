Curtis Grimes live at Heritage Hall i...

Curtis Grimes live at Heritage Hall in Paris in April

"Texas country artist and regional favorite, Curtis Grimes will perform at Heritage Hall on April 28, 2017. He has had several top 10 songs on the Texas charts and we are excited to have him back on our stage," said JoKyle Varner owner of HH.

