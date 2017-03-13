Crime in Paris over the Weekend
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2300 block of W. Austin. Brandon Lee Harris , 26, of Paris suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported by private car to the local hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Tony Mullens
|14 min
|Lol
|10
|Trump
|2 hr
|Colonel Pimple Boy
|29
|Paris trail emergency physicians
|3 hr
|Another vacant lot
|3
|High School Teenagers Moving Out? (Jan '12)
|10 hr
|noisyboy11221
|82
|PTSD Veteran
|14 hr
|Not really
|30
|Capital One bank closing
|20 hr
|Wondering why
|31
|SuAnn Moore
|20 hr
|Friend to the End
|5
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC