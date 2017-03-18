City of Paris : Drop Off Locations fo...

City of Paris : Drop Off Locations for Trash at No Cost

Saturday Mar 18

The City of Paris announces a free service offered each day from 8 a.m. - 5 .p.m. from Saturday, March 25, 2017, through Saturday, April 1, 2017. At no cost to you, you can bring your trash to the drop-off locations while they are open during business days.

Paris, TX

