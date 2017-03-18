City of Paris : Drop Off Locations for Trash at No Cost
The City of Paris announces a free service offered each day from 8 a.m. - 5 .p.m. from Saturday, March 25, 2017, through Saturday, April 1, 2017. At no cost to you, you can bring your trash to the drop-off locations while they are open during business days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remains found. ..is it Ali
|1 hr
|Kids Play
|62
|Loves Truck Stop
|4 hr
|White Line Fever
|10
|Trump and Russia
|5 hr
|FYI
|9
|Foreign accents for customer service (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Gumshoes
|28
|Evans Family Values
|6 hr
|Paris
|3
|4 d.w.i. gets probation No breathalizer
|13 hr
|Country club
|4
|Austin Whitworth
|17 hr
|Nasty Girl
|12
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC