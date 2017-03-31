Change in address without notificatio...

Change in address without notification sends one to jail

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: EParis Extra

Ross Hoselton , 29, of Paris was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender when he changed addresses without notifying the registration officer. The offense was discovered on March 29th and a warrant was obtained that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing... 47 min Official 122
Nikki Norton Trailer Park Queen 52 min points and laughs 54
jacob brem 3 hr chingaling 4
Obituary Request 5 hr Info Please 1
Dr Diamond (Sep '15) 5 hr Just Curious 35
News Arthur lynchings in Paris were 87 years ago (Jul '07) 15 hr Oreo 167
Capital One bank closing 20 hr Ready 37
well I guess we can not Sun Official 178
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC