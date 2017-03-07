Carson and Barnes Circus comes to Par...

Carson and Barnes Circus comes to Paris this April

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: EParis Extra

The show features performers from around the world, including Acrobats, Aerialists, Flying Trapeze Artists, Clowns, Jugglers, as well as Elephants, Camels, Horses, Dogs, and a petting zoo. More info on the two hour show can be found below or on their website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Syed 6 min Because 15
News The Crosswire A.M. Returns (Sep '11) 56 min Officially 15
who did murder mrs. searight (Apr '13) 1 hr Officially 206
Capital One bank closing 10 hr Wondering why 6
Trump & Iranian Navy 13 hr Comrade trump 5
How to get cell back when ppd kept it ?? 14 hr Because 9
Leverett Steel Funeral Home 14 hr Another vacant lot 12
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,320 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC