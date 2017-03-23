Ballard M. Turner of Conroe

Ballard M. Turner was born on October 16, 1921 to Claude Milton Turner and Minnie Agatha Turner in Tigertown, Tx. He went home to be with his heavenly father on March 18, 2017 at the age of 95. He was a veteran of WW2, signing up after graduation from Paris High School in 1942.

