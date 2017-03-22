Authorities searching for Most Wanted sex offender with East Texas ties
Authorities are searching for Jahmar Nykel Young, 37, who is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. DPS is offering a cash reward of $7,500 for information leading to Young's capture.
