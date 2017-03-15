Artisans' Bridal Faire on March 19th

Artisans' Bridal Faire on March 19th

Northeast Texas Bridal magazine is excited to announce that An Artisans' Bridal Faire will take place on Sunday, March 19. We will bring together the nest local industry vendors along with a collection of northeast Texas' most talented artists and craftsmen, in a unique experience for creative brides and grooms seeking unique, local, and hand-crafted merchandise for their weddings. This year's can't-miss event is sponsored by Blanca Veils, and will be held at Celebrate It in Paris, from 2 to 4 pm.

