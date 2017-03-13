Arrested over the weekend

Arrested over the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

Billy Don George, 50, of Paris was arrested in the 600 block of Bonham after officers were looking for a possible DWI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Capital One bank closing 20 min Oh my 27
Cibil War, Nikki, and Liz.. 1 hr Could be jealousy 2
Looking for Tony Mullens 1 hr Haleluah 4
Tony Mullens and Judy Battle... 2 hr ParisFoReal 1
Tony Mullens 2 hr BIZZ 10
Multiple motion to revoke DWI 4 hr At a loss 17
House of Hope (Nov '14) 5 hr Cathy 8
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC