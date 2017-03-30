Arrest made regarding Hit and Run Incident on Pine Bluff
Tevin Williams , 23 of Paris was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident this morning. Mr. Williams turned himself in on the warrant at the police department around 9:50 a.m. Officers received information regarding Mr. Williams possible involvement and located a 2000 Pontiac 4 door, green in color parked in the area of 7th SW and W. Washington Street.
