Adorable 3/2 home in North East Paris

Adorable 3/2 home in North East Paris

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: EParis Extra

Adorable 3/2 in North East Paris! Close to parks, restaurants and shopping. This move in ready charmer will sweep you off your feet! Wood floors, granite counters, updated fixtures throughout and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
treason 6 min new country 13
Ashley Furniture Female Manager 14 min Pay back 6
Austin Whitworth 16 min Just saying 3
Paris trail emergency physicians 23 min funny 10
Multiple motion to revoke DWI 2 hr law 25
Now Hiring 3 hr ryan sharp 2
High School Teenagers Moving Out? (Jan '12) 6 hr Try 86
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC