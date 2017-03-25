3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in SE Paris

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in SE Paris

Saturday Mar 25

Lots of square footage in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home situated on a corner lot in southeast Paris. Home features large bedrooms, formal living room, den and kitchen combo with bar top, separate formal dining room, and enclosed sun room.

Paris, TX

