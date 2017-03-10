101 Years and Still Smiling
March 21, 2017, marks 101 years since the Great Fire of 1916 that consumed almost half of the City of Paris. Though the cause of the fire was never determined, this event is remembered throughout our history and remains part of our legacy as a community.
