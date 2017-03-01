Woman testifies of her terror when sh...

Woman testifies of her terror when she was robbed at gunpoint

Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A Bowie County woman testified before a jury in federal court Tuesday that she was never able to return to her job at a small DeKalb, Texas, store after being robbed at gunpoint in 2015. Bobby Wayne Lance, 50, of Avery, Texas, is accused of robbing Carter's Country Store and RV Park in DeKalb as well as a Lamar County movie theater and a Franklin County bank in November 2015.

