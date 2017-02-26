William "Bill" Henry Massey
William "Bill" Henry Massey formerly of Paris, TX was born in Palmer, TX on March 4, 1949 and went home to be with the lord on February 15, 2017. He is preceded in death by his parents Angus and Rosa Massey; Brothers JT and Jerry.
