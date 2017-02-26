Wildcats Take District Soccer Lead

Wildcats Take District Soccer Lead

The Paris Wildcats varsity boys moved into first place at the halfway mark of District 11-4A soccer Friday with a 3-0 shutout over the Princeton Panthers at Jackie Hendricks Stadium. Meanwhile, the Ladycats played the Panther girls to a scoreless tie at Wildcat Stadium only to lose the penalty kick shootout, 4-2.

