Where to Eat Now: 11 exciting new restaurants to try in February
In the almost four years that I've been writing this column, I can't recall a single month that was so top-heavy for new restaurants. The push to be open by Super Bowl LI spurred some of Houston's best chefs to create exciting new destinations that should rock to the top of diners' lists of places they want to try.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casseta Tower
|24 min
|paDjacker
|3
|Quintavious Shanell Washington...
|26 min
|paDjacker
|9
|Trivia Contest
|49 min
|Inquisitor
|15
|Cyndi jones (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Just Saying
|11
|What happened to Ail Burress
|2 hr
|Theories
|208
|Morningside getting a housing project!!
|2 hr
|laughing
|1
|Sick of Marie Osmond Commercial (Nov '13)
|4 hr
|128574ali
|45
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC