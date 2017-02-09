The Paris You've Probably Never Heard of but Should Visit
With a sweet cream cheese "frosting" and chopped milk chocolate, this take on red velvet cake will knock the socks off your guests. Get ready for a Paris adventure, Texas-style.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilliards
|24 min
|4EverParis
|1
|Need References on Angela Elise Hilliard
|28 min
|4EverParis
|18
|Melanie Richardson
|1 hr
|Nikki
|2
|Gary Young
|1 hr
|Nikki
|35
|man called skipper or skippie
|2 hr
|Transplant
|26
|Worst smell ever? (Jul '08)
|6 hr
|Nikki
|72
|SuAnn Moore
|11 hr
|peace1967
|4
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC