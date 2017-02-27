Testimony continues in armed robbery trial

Testimony is expected to continue in a Texarkana federal court this morning in the trial of a man accused of committing a string of armed robberies in northeast Texas during November 2015. Bobby Wayne Lance, 50, appeared clean-shaven Monday morning as a panel of prospective jurors filed into Texarkana's downtown federal building for jury selection before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III.

