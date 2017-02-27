Testimony continues in armed robbery trial
Testimony is expected to continue in a Texarkana federal court this morning in the trial of a man accused of committing a string of armed robberies in northeast Texas during November 2015. Bobby Wayne Lance, 50, appeared clean-shaven Monday morning as a panel of prospective jurors filed into Texarkana's downtown federal building for jury selection before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump
|52 min
|Trump16
|4
|Mallory
|1 hr
|Freinds and Family
|1
|Local Black Preachers In Paris Texas.....Fear (Nov '07)
|3 hr
|Broke preacher
|78
|104.3 The River sucks now
|3 hr
|DMC
|1
|PTSD Veteran
|6 hr
|food for thought
|3
|Debt Crisis soon
|7 hr
|Just askin
|2
|JCPennys Closing
|8 hr
|Questooni
|10
|Bank Thread Removed Again
|11 hr
|food for thought
|17
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC