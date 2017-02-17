Steve Wilson named new Executive Dire...

Steve Wilson named new Executive Director for Dylan's Drivers

Yesterday, founders of Dylan's Drivers , Vicki and Ronnie Ballard name Steve Wilson as the new Executive Director for the non-profit. Wilson has been a volunteer for DD for many years and has served on the board for 5 years.

