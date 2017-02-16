Spay and Neuter Clinic this weekend
The Lamar County Humane Association along with the City of Paris will host a Spay & Neuter Clinic this Saturday at the Paris Animal Shelter . The clinic is for Lamar County residents with dogs and cats who are at least 6 months old or older.
