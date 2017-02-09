Save the date - the Pancakes are coming

Save the date - the Pancakes are coming

The Kiwanis Club of Paris is hosting its annual Pancake Days on March 3 - 4, 2017 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. Come out and enjoy some of the best made pancakes around.

