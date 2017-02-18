Sandoval indicted on several counts of sexual abuse of a child
This week Gregorio Sandoval was indicted on the following counts by a Lamar County Grand Jury ; Sexual abuse of a child cont. <14 - C1, Aggravated sex of a child - C2 and C3, Indecency with a child by contact - C4, C5, C6, and C7.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's happening on 195 early this morning?
|2 min
|Nikki Habitual Liar
|5
|What happened to Ail Burress
|5 min
|Nikki Habitual Liar
|321
|Dr. Syed
|17 min
|what
|11
|I Guess We're Not Allowed To Talk About It
|1 hr
|lesson for the day
|9
|Lying press
|1 hr
|the real problem
|8
|who did murder mrs. searight (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|secrets of society
|180
|If You Commit a Crime
|4 hr
|heres the 411
|22
|Meth Head Murders Workers
|17 hr
|FYI
|41
|10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Batgirl
|185
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC