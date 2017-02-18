Sandoval indicted on several counts o...

Sandoval indicted on several counts of sexual abuse of a child

Saturday Feb 18

This week Gregorio Sandoval was indicted on the following counts by a Lamar County Grand Jury ; Sexual abuse of a child cont. <14 - C1, Aggravated sex of a child - C2 and C3, Indecency with a child by contact - C4, C5, C6, and C7.

