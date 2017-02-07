Robert High featured speaker at Lamar County Genealogy Society Feb. 14
The Lamar County Genealogy Society will have its regular meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. In honor of Black History Month, the featured speaker at this meeting will be Robert High. The topic will be "Paris ISD: 50 Years of Integration."
Read more at North Texas e-News.
