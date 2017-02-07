Robert High featured speaker at Lamar...

Robert High featured speaker at Lamar County Genealogy Society Feb. 14

The Lamar County Genealogy Society will have its regular meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. In honor of Black History Month, the featured speaker at this meeting will be Robert High. The topic will be "Paris ISD: 50 Years of Integration."

