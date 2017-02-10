Private, peaceful location in Prairiland
Very hard to find! One owner custom built home on 69.5 beautiful acres. Private, peaceful location in the popular Prairiland ISD just minutes from Paris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|29 min
|Citizen
|1,107
|Bill Gates to Pay for Wall
|38 min
|username
|2
|Trump & North Korea
|40 min
|username
|3
|Soup News
|41 min
|john
|6
|cattlemens?
|1 hr
|curious
|5
|Need References on Angela Elise Hilliard
|2 hr
|somelikeitcold
|19
|Chick-Fil-a
|2 hr
|Shorty
|5
|Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Gone but not Forg...
|51
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC