Paris Regional Medical Center names Steve Hyde as new CEO
Officials at RCCH HealthCare Partners announced today that Steve Hyde has been named Chief Executive Officer at Paris Regional Medical Center . Mr. Hyde is coming to Paris Regional from Southwestern Medical Center, a RCCH HealthCare Partners facility located in Lawton, Oklahoma.
