Paris Regional Medical Center names S...

Paris Regional Medical Center names Steve Hyde as new CEO

Tuesday

Officials at RCCH HealthCare Partners announced today that Steve Hyde has been named Chief Executive Officer at Paris Regional Medical Center . Mr. Hyde is coming to Paris Regional from Southwestern Medical Center, a RCCH HealthCare Partners facility located in Lawton, Oklahoma.

