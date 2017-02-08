Paris Hosts Texas Campus Crime Stoppers Convention
Texas Crime Stoppers across the state gathered in Paris this week for the 22nd Annual Conference. Board members, student board members, administrators, law enforcement coordinators and volunteers met at the Love Civic Center on February 6-8, 2017 to hear speakers that covered a wide range of topics directed at the latest approach and techniques in fighting crime.
